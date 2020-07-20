Man murders mother in a fit of rage, boy killed over monetary dispute in Delhi

delhi

A woman and a minor boy were killed in two separate crimes reported from south Delhi between Sunday and Monday.

In the first incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother to death at their rented home in south Delhi’s Madangir on Monday for scolding him over his habit of taking liquor and drugs, police said.

The woman, Anjali Devi, was stabbed multiple times and she died while being taken to the hospital. Her son, identified by his first name Sagar, was arrested from the crime spot. A case of murder was registered against him. He works as a DJ operator and believed in occult practices, police officers associated with the case said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the police control room received a call that a man has stabbed his mother in a house in Madangir Central Market.

A police team found the woman in unconscious state. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her son was arrested, he said.

During investigation, a police officer privy to the probe said, it was learnt the woman’s son is addicted to liquor and drugs and she often scolded him for that. On Monday morning, an argument broke out between them over the issue. The man picked up a knife and stabbed her mother multiple times, until she became unconscious.

In another murder case, a 15-year-old boy died after he was attacked with a brick in Zamrudpur near Greater Kailash early Sunday, allegedly by two men who had a dispute over money with his father. Both the men, identified as Sudhir alias Shyam Singh,55, and Satish,45, were arrested and booked, the police said.

DCP Atul Kumar Thakur said that around 3 am , the Greater Kailash police was informed that a 15-year-old boy was injured in Zamrudpur and had been taken to a hospital by two men. The doctors told the police that the boy had deep injuries in the left temporal region. The boy succumbed to his injuries around 11.30 am after which a case was registered, Thakur said.

During the probe, the police found some witnesses who said the boy was attacked by the two men who had taken him to hospital but later fled. “We established the identities of the suspects and caught them from Zamrudpur. They said revealed they killed the boy over a money dispute,” said an investigator, requesting anonymity.