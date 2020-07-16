e-paper
Delhi Police rescues 84-yr-old woman after she accidentally locks herself in bed box

Delhi Police rescues 84-yr-old woman after she accidentally locks herself in bed box

delhi Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:50 IST
Karn Pratap Singh | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
She remained inside the bed box for nearly 10 minutes, deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said.(Photo Credit: Delhi Police)
         

An 84-year-old woman who accidentally locked herself in a bed box at her home in central Delhi on Thursday was rescued by the police following a distress call made by her relative, police said.

Personnel from central Delhi’s Prasad Nagar police station reached the woman’s home in Dev Nagar, near Karol Bagh, within six minutes of receiving the call from the woman’s relative. It took them another two minutes to break open the iron door and rescue the elderly woman from the bed box, officials said.

She remained inside the bed box for nearly 10 minutes, deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The woman, Swarosh Kohli, has been living alone since the death of her husband and son some years ago and is registered with the senior citizen cell of Delhi Police.

The Prasad Nagar police were informed about the incident by the Kohli’s granddaughter, Nancy Kohli, who noticed the CCTV footage live streaming on her mobile phone that showed that her grandmother accidentally locked herself in the bed box while opening it, said DCP Bhatia. The call was made at 3.45 pm by the granddaughter living in south Delhi’s Alaknanda.

 

“The police station staff including two inspectors reached the woman’s home within 7-8 minutes Dev Nagar, Karol Bagh. They found it locked from inside. They broke open the door using a hammer and iron rod and rescued her. She was unable to come out of the bed box because of her old age and weakness,” said DCP Bhatia,

Kohli’s granddaughter and her husbsnd also reached and thanked the personnel for their promt action that saved her life, he added.

