Ahmedabad, A man allegedly involved in a 2021 murder-robbery case in Chhattisgarh was arrested by Ahmedabad Crime Branch in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday. Man on the run in 2021 murder-robbery case in Chhattisgarh held by Ahmedabad cops

Ajaykumar alias Laxmisagar alias Kimtishree Rajnarayan Mishra, wanted in connection with the murder of one Shakuntala Devi under Tikrapara police station limits in Chhattisgarh, was held on Friday, the official said.

"Shakuntala Yada and her younger son Amit were involved in a property dispute with her other son Ajay. Shankuntala and Amit approached Mishra, a history sheeter, for help. Mishra was a security guard in the hospital in which Amit was employed," the official said.

Mishra was offered 'supari' of ₹4 lakh to get Ajay out of the disputed property, but the former, who received an advance of ₹10,000, fled without completing the assignment, he said.

"Shakuntala and Amit tracked Mishra to his village, demanding either the completion of the assignment or a refund of the advance. However, four months later, Mishra and his associate Ketan alias K.T. Ramsundar Tiwari visited Shakuntala's house in Raipur under the pretext of executing the contract. Upon arriving, they discovered that Amit was in jail for a separate offence," the official said.

Seeing Shakuntala alone, Mishra and Tiwari stayed at the house overnight, strangled her and then fled with ₹10 lakh cash and 30-35 'tolas' of gold, as per the police.

"They sold the gold to a trader in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, and maintained digital silence by stopping the use of mobile phones as well as government ID cards to evade police. Mishra hid in Goa, then moved to the Naroda area of Ahmedabad in 2022 to stay with his brother, and subsequently shifted to Mumbai," the official said.

Acting on technical intelligence and field surveillance, the Ahmedabad crime branch apprehended Mishra, a release said.

The Ahmedabad crime branch is coordinating with the Raipur police for the formal handover and further legal proceedings regarding the 2021 case, it added.

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