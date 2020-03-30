Man onboard Goa flight tests positive for coronavirus, passengers asked to quarantine themselves

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:46 IST

Passengers of a Vistara flight UK 861 that operated from Mumbai to Goa on March 22 have been asked to quarantine themselves after a passenger who travelled by the flight was tested positive on March 29. Though this was a domestic flight, the passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 had travelled from New York to Mumbai. There were around 180 passengers on the flight.

The infected passenger has been admitted to Goa Medical College hospital.

Goa health authorities on Monday appealed all the passengers of this flight to report to their nearest health centres and on the helpline number.

Vistara spokesperson said, “We have provided all relevant information to the authorities for contact tracing. Staff who had operated the flight or come in contact with the passengers have been asked to self-quarantine.”