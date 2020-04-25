Man out to distribute ration amid curfew manhandled in Dera Bassi

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 01:17 IST

A man working as a volunteer was allegedly roughed up by people while distributing ration at Mirpur village in Dera Bassi on Friday.

In his complaint, Suraj said, “I had gone out to distribute ration in the village, when suddenly people started pushing me. My mobile phone was also snatched by someone.”

He lodged a complaint at the Mubarikpur police post. “Though there are no visible marks of assault or manhandling, we are verifying the allegations,” said the police.