e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man posing as union minister dials SP, lands in net  

Man posing as union minister dials SP, lands in net  

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:06 IST
Prasun K Mishra
Prasun K Mishra
Hindustantimes
         

BHABUA

A man claiming to be a union minister over a phone call to Kaimur superintendent of police (SP) Dilnawaz Ahmad for the release of liquor smugglers was arrested on Monday, police said. A regular rifle and ammunitions were recovered from his possession.

The accused, identified as Nagina Yadav of Brawan village here, made two phone calls in quick succession to the SP for the release of two arrested liquor smugglers.

In the first call, he identified himself as RJD legislator Arun Yadav.

A few minutes later, he made another call from a different number, this time posing as union minister R K Singh, and asked the SP to the smugglers. The SP played a trick and asked the caller to come to his office, assuring him to release the smugglers.

Next day, he reached the SP office to seek the release of the smugglers, but was arrested.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday arrested two persons after conducting raids at Barwan village in hilly Adhaura police station limits and unearthed hooch manufacturing units. Two persons, identified as Pratap Yadav and Shivji Yadav, were arrested.

top news
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
Photos: A family’s COVID-19 ordeal at a Washington nursing home
Photos: A family’s COVID-19 ordeal at a Washington nursing home
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities