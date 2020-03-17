Man posing as union minister dials SP, lands in net  

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:06 IST

BHABUA

A man claiming to be a union minister over a phone call to Kaimur superintendent of police (SP) Dilnawaz Ahmad for the release of liquor smugglers was arrested on Monday, police said. A regular rifle and ammunitions were recovered from his possession.

The accused, identified as Nagina Yadav of Brawan village here, made two phone calls in quick succession to the SP for the release of two arrested liquor smugglers.

In the first call, he identified himself as RJD legislator Arun Yadav.

A few minutes later, he made another call from a different number, this time posing as union minister R K Singh, and asked the SP to the smugglers. The SP played a trick and asked the caller to come to his office, assuring him to release the smugglers.

Next day, he reached the SP office to seek the release of the smugglers, but was arrested.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday arrested two persons after conducting raids at Barwan village in hilly Adhaura police station limits and unearthed hooch manufacturing units. Two persons, identified as Pratap Yadav and Shivji Yadav, were arrested.