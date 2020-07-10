Man’s decomposed body found at Moshi garbage depot

cities

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:35 IST

PUNE A decayed body was found dumped in the Moshi garbage depot, Pimpri-Chinchwad, at around 10 pm, on Thursday. The body was noticed by the JCB driver who informed the ground segregation staff.

According to police, the sanitation staff loaded the decomposed body in a garbage van mistaking it for waste.

The Bhosari MIDC police station officials were informed about the incident who conducted an on the spot panchnama. The body was sent for post mortem at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH).

According to the PCMC officials, the dead body was of a male and was noticed by the JCB driver who informed the ground segregation staff. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic the staff refused to go near the body and informed the police.

Police inspector Rajendra Kunte said, “ The body was found in a decomposed condition and its identity could not be ascertained. We are trying to find out from which dumper did it reach the Moshi garbage depot.”

Dr K Anil Roy , PCMC health officer, said, “An investigation is on to trace the dumper from which the body came to the depot.”

According to PCMC officials currently, garbage trucks fetch garbage from eight wards of Pimpri-Chinchwad daily. Also, two private companies have been entrusted the responsibility of handling garbage processing that the mammoth unit.

The police will be questioning the local contractor and all the truck drivers in connection with the case.

Maruti Bhapkar, social activist, said, “It is a serious lapse and strict action should be taken against those responsible for lackadaisical attitude. The administration cannot be callous during the times of Covid crisis.”