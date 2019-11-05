e-paper
Man stabbed for protesting lewd remarks on female friend

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

A 29-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by four men when he allegedly asked them to stop passing lewd remarks on his female friend when they were visiting a convenience store in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area early Tuesday.

Police said they had registered a case but were yet to arrest anyone. The man’s condition is stable, police said.

The incident took place around 5.30 am when one Shabir Alam, an accountant at a restaurant in Moti Nagar, was out with his female friend and another friend Sajjad to visit a convenience store in Kirti Nagar.

Sajjad said soon as they reached the shop, four men arrived there on two two-wheelers. “One of the men made an obscene remark on Alam’s girlfriend. Alam heard it and an argument started between him and one of the four men. Alam slapped one of them as the argument turned violent. One of them took out a sharp knife-like thing and stabbed Alam multiple times,” he said.

Sajjad said before he could raise alarm, the men fled on their bikes. He rushed Alam to a nearby hospital from where he was later referred to another hospital.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma said they received a PCR call at the Kirti Nagar police station, reporting that a man has been stabbed near Kalra Hospital.

“Preliminary probe revealed that a few men passed comments on his girlfriend and that led to an argument during which one of them inflicted injuries on Alam’s right arm. The girl also sustained a minor injury on her right palm,” Sharma said.

The officer said Alam was later taken to Ganga Ram Hospital where he underwent treatment. A case had been registered and efforts were on to arrest the men.

Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
