Home / Cities / Man stabbed over parking: 3 men arrested

Man stabbed over parking: 3 men arrested

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Dombivli The three accused, who attacked and killed a 30-year-old man with a knife over parking in Dombivli, were arrested on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ramesh Ghornal 39, Chandya Jamdar, 30, and Ravi Lagade, 35, were arrested from 90 feet road near Kalyan.

On Monday, Pradeep Gavde, a resident of Manpada, had a fight with an autorickshaw driver after he had parked his three-wheeler in the middle of the road. Later, he was killed on the same issue by three accused.

According to the police, the accused are involve in several robbery cases as well as attempt to murder case.

Suresh Ahir, senior inspector of Ramnagar police station, said, “Crime branch officials received a tip-off about the accused hiding near Kalyan and arrested them on Wednesday evening. The accused would threatened shopkeepers in Dombivli and would extort money from them. We are collecting details of the previous cases.”

