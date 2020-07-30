Man strangles wife, dumps drum with her body in valley

cities

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:31 IST

A 28-year-old Rabale resident allegedly murdered his wife, packed her body in a drum and threw it in a 20-foot deep valley near Khopoli on July 23. The police arrested the man and his friend on Wednesday.

The arrested accused, Ambuj Tiwari, allegedly murdered Neelam Tiwari, 22, and dumped her body with the help of his friend Shrikant Choube, 30. Tiwari, who got married to Neelam two years ago, killed her out of suspicion, said police.

A case was filed after Tiwari’s father approached Rabale police on July 23 to file a missing complaint. “His father tried to call Tiwari and Neelam, but both were unreachable for two days. He then went to their house, but it was locked. We started the investigation based on the missing complaint.”

Tiwari was traced near Ghansoli on July 28. “We questioned him about their whereabouts, but he gave evasive answers and tried to mislead us. He did not give a proper explanation regarding his missing wife. Later he was brought to Rabale police station for further investigation,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Pankaj Dahane.

Tiwari later confessed to the crime on Wednesday.

Dahane said, “He confessed to killing his wife Neelam by strangling her with a dupatta in his friend Shrikant Choube’s house around 5.30am on July 23. Choube was not at home at the time of the incident. Tiwari was suspicious of his wife and murdered her over it. After killing his wife, he took Choubey’s help to dispose her body. They put the body in a plastic drum and threw it in bushes near Khopoli village along Mumbai-Pune highway.”

Following his confession, Choube was arrested. Police have also recovered the drum.