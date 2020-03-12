Man tries to break open ATM at Kalamboli, arrested

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:55 IST

Navi Mumbai

A 20-year-old man was arrested, merely an hour after he broke a ATM kiosk to steal money early on Tuesday. The police seized a hammer and a chisel from him.

The accused, Roshan Modak, had come to Navi Mumbai from Satara two months ago and had been living with his friend at a chawl in Kalamboli village. He came here searching for a job, said police.

On Tuesday around 1am, a team of patrolling constables from the Kalamboli police station received information that a man was breaking an ATM kiosk.

The police team found parts of the ATM machine’s panels were damaged. After going through the CCTV footage, police saw a man was trying to open the panels with the help of a chisel and a hammer. The kiosk was unguarded but the man could not manage to take out money.

“The police started looking for him and caught him in an hour,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector at Kalamboli police station.

Modak was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 380 and 511 for attempting to commit theft. Officials said Modak does not have a criminal background.