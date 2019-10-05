Man wanted BHEL manager’s murder nabbed

cities

Noida: A wanted criminal with a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest was nabbed by the Sector 39 police on Saturday morning. He was wanted in connection with the murder of a deputy general manager of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), New Delhi, in March 2018.

The deceased Amit Pandey (41), had been shot dead by unidentified persons on the night of March 7. His body was found at 4.30pm the next day near a drain in Sector 104 after his friends and colleagues launched a manhunt. His brother-in-law had filed a missing person complaint initially but a murder case was registered later at the sector 39 police station. Police suspected it to be a robbery gone wrong as his wristwatch, wallet and cellphone had been missing. The victim was barely a kilometre away from his house when he was attacked and killed.

Three people had been arrested in this case — two in 2018 and one in early 2019. The present arrested suspect, Rohit (32), a native of Etawa, had been on the run since the murder, police said.

“A reward of ₹25,000 had been declared on his arrest. He was arrested during a checking near a mall in Sector 38A. A countrymade pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer 1, Noida, said.

Police said during investigation, it was found that the suspect had tried to rob the victim and when he resisted, they shot him. Rohit was also named in two other murder cases as well as several robbery and loot cases in the district. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

