Man wanted in 142 cases nabbed from Odisha

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi

A 37-year-old man, involved in at least 142 cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping, has been nabbed from Odisha for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old old to death in south west Delhi’s Sagarpur.

The man, Joginder alias Joga, was arrested with his wife, Sangeeta alias Bachchi, for the three-month-old murder of one Ahmad Raja, who was stabbed by the couple and some of their relatives at least ten times.

Police said at least seven people were involved in killing Raja, a barber by profession, following an altercation over money. The suspects then fled after locking Raja’s body in their home.

Investigators alleged that Joginder committed the murder just a day after he was released from a Delhi jail, where he serveed time in a drug trafficking case. While five suspects were arrested within a fortnight of the murder, Joginder and his wife were absconding and had fled the city. They were hiding in Jaypore in Odisha by changing their identifies, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said that interrogation of the arrested couple – Joginder and Sangeeta – has led them to the recovery of a pair of scissors that was allegedly used to kill Raja on July 12. “A murder case was registered on July 13 on the complaint of Raja’s wife, after neighbours found his body at Joga’s house and called the police,” said Arya.

DCP Arya said during the probe, investigators found that Joga’s relative Arjun was active on WhatsApp as he travelled to Rajasthan from Agra on July 26. A team reached Rajasthan, tracked down Arjun through electronic surveillance and nabbed him along with Joga’s brother, Sumit. Their interrogation led to the arrest of three other suspects from Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area.

“The prime suspects, Joga and his wife, however, continued to evade arrest and were untraceable. Our teams continued their efforts in collecting information about their whereabouts,” added Arya.

On October 10, one of the teams learnt that Joga and his wife were hiding in Odisha. The team found a cellphone number that Joga was using. Investigators reached Koraput and interrogated the shopkeeper who had sold the SIM card to Joga. The shopkeeper identified Joga and his wife after being shown their pictures.

“It was learnt that the couple was living in a rented house in Joypore. Joga was found using an SUV, which was at a workshop. The team laid a trap at the workshop and nabbed Joga when he arrived there to take his vehicle back. His wife was arrested from their home,” said an investigator.

The two were brought to Delhi and interrogated. They revealed that on July 13 night, Raja came to their house and started hurling abuses at Joga over some monetary issue. A fight broke out and Joga, along with his family members, allegedly stabbed Raja to death. They then locked his body in their home and fled, , the police said.

Police said that Joga began his criminal career in 1993 when he was just 11. Apart from Joga, his mother, sisters and other relatives are also involved in drug trafficking and bootlegging. All of them are listed as habitual offenders at Sagarpur police station, they said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 21:12 IST