Man who shot his 35-year-old wife on suspicion of extramarital affair nabbed

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:58 IST

Six days after a man shot dead his 35-year-old wife, on the suspicion that she was having an affair, at their flat in Sector 93, the suspect was arrested from Hayatpur Chowk, the police said on Sunday. The man had fired two gunshots from his licenced revolver at his wife and fled the spot in his car.

According to police, the man was identified as Sunil Godara, a native of Jhajjar and a resident of Sector 93. He had retired from the army and worked as a personal security officer (PSO) at a private company in Dhanwapur village. The police arrested him from Hayatpur Chowk after receiving a tip-off on Friday afternoon.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10 police station, said, “We have arrested the husband. During the interrogation, he said that he had suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with an acquaintance.” He added that, on Sunday, Godara was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody after a day in police remand.

The police had said that Munesh Godara, the victim, who was a local BJP leader, got married to the suspect in 2001. She had two children including a daughter.

In the police complaint, the victim’s father-in-law had alleged that she was involved with a man, named Bunty Gujjar, a native of Kadarpur village, Sohna. He had further alleged that Gujjar’s wife also knew about the affair and the suspect and victim fought over it regularly. On February 8 around 9.20pm, after one such heated argument, the suspect fired two gunshots at her. The victim had sustained fatal injuries on her abdomen and chest and died at the spot. The police had recorded her father-in-law’s statement as he was present at the spot during the incident.

Munesh’s brother, Sunil Jakhar, had alleged that the suspect was harassing her since their marriage and in 2012, she tried to kill herself after consuming poison. Last Monday, he gave a written complaint to the police commissioner of Gurugram, alleging that the victim’s husband and father-in-law had conspired to kill her and take over a property owned by her. In the complaint, he had said that his sister wanted to save the property for the education of her kids. However, the suspect and her father-in-law were allegedly forcing her to either transfer the possession of the property to them or sell it off.