Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.0 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 30.75 °C Overcast clouds July 15, 2024 28.34 °C Overcast clouds July 16, 2024 29.27 °C Overcast clouds July 17, 2024 33.22 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 35.33 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 29.38 °C Overcast clouds July 20, 2024 32.89 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Manali today, on July 13, 2024, is 29.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.0 °C and 33.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 57.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024

