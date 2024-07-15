Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.68 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024
Jul 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on July 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on July 15, 2024, is 28.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.63 °C and 30.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 16, 2024
|29.44 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 17, 2024
|32.88 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|32.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|30.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|33.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 22, 2024
|34.48 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.18 °C
|Light rain
