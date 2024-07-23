Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.07 °C, check weather forecast for July 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 24, 2024 33.2 °C Overcast clouds July 25, 2024 33.97 °C Overcast clouds July 26, 2024 35.04 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 32.97 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 33.99 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 34.27 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 32.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.62 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.84 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.21 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Manali today, on July 23, 2024, is 33.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.07 °C and 34.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.8 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 28.07 °C and 34.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.