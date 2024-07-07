Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.3 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on July 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on July 7, 2024, is 32.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.3 °C and 34.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.11 °C and 32.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.3 °C and 34.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 8, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|30.27 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|30.48 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|31.48 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|30.86 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|29.72 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.07 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.84 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.48 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|29.13 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
