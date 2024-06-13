Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.88 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on June 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on June 13, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.88 °C and 32.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.57 °C and 34.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.88 °C and 32.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Manali today stands at 139.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 14, 2024
|34.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 15, 2024
|35.89 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|31.61 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|31.02 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|30.03 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|32.65 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|34.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|31.77 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.13 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.56 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
