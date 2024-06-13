Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.88 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 34.17 °C Overcast clouds June 15, 2024 35.89 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 31.61 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 31.02 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 30.03 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 32.65 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 34.45 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 31.77 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.13 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.7 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Manali today, on June 13, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.88 °C and 32.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.57 °C and 34.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.With temperatures ranging between 27.88 °C and 32.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 139.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

