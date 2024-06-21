Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.53 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 34.64 °C Overcast clouds June 23, 2024 34.29 °C Broken clouds June 24, 2024 34.38 °C Overcast clouds June 25, 2024 34.35 °C Overcast clouds June 26, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 35.16 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 31.55 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Manali today, on June 21, 2024, is 33.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.53 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.65 °C and 35.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 27.53 °C and 35.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024

