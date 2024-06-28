Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.13 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 36.24 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 34.36 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 34.06 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 35.06 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 35.01 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 34.98 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 31.61 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.11 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 29.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Manali today, on June 28, 2024, is 33.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.13 °C and 36.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.82 °C and 36.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 29.13 °C and 36.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 98.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

