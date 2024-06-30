Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.83 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 31.38 °C Heavy intensity rain July 2, 2024 34.79 °C Overcast clouds July 3, 2024 35.62 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 34.93 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 32.57 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 31.45 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 31.64 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Manali today, on June 30, 2024, is 32.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.83 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.71 °C and 32.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 28.83 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 51.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024

