Manali Winter carnival to commence on Jan 2

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:44 IST

The Manali Winter Carnival will commence in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on January 2.

The five-day national level event will be inaugurated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Forest and transport minister Govind Singh Thakur held a meeting with officials and members of various festival committees to discuss the preparations for the carnival on Monday.

He said that plantation drives will be carried out in Manali and its adjoining areas on all five days. At least 5,000 saplings will be planted during the carnival, he added.

The forest minister said that a tableau of 120 mahila mandals (rural women organisations) will go through the city showcasing the folk culture here which will also be an attraction for tourists from all over the country and abroad.

He said more than 20 folk cultural parties, from various states across the country, had already got themselves registered . Local folk artists will be given special preference, the forest minister added.