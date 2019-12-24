Mangu Mutt safe, Bains brothers spreading rumours: SGPC

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:29 IST

Ruling out the claim of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leaders Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday stated Guru Nanak-associated historical Mangu Mutt and other historical buildings at Puri in Odisha are safe and they (Bains brothers) are misleading people to gain political mileage.

After visiting the premises of Mangu Mutt to take stock of the situation and meeting Odisha governor professor Ganeshi Lal and home minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, Bains brothers who are MLAs from Ludhiana city, had stated, “Mangu Mutt has been demolished and thanks to their efforts, the Odisha government has announced to reconstruct it keeping Sikh sentiments in mind.”

The SGPC organised a press conference to clear the air around mutt and termed the statement made by Bains brothers as misleading and rumorous.

“The Odisha government has already made it clear to the SGPC delegation which paid visit to local administration of Puri on December 16 that the mutt is safe and few buildings in its surrounding have been demolished for beautification project. The heritage buildings remain intact,” said SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, who led the delegation.

He said, “During the meeting with local administration, the collector concerned had promised to preserve the mutt and reconstruct its complex. Report of this was handed over to Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on December 19”.

The SGPC and Odisha government have already inked a pact two months ago to revamp and develop nearby Gurdwara Bauli Mutt Sahib, said SGPC officers. “This pact was also signed by representatives of Odisha Sikh Board. Under the pact, the holy place associated with Guru Nanak will be revamped on consent of the SGPC. There is no confusion. Bains brothers are making misleading statements on this gurdwara,” said the SGPC officers.

He said Bains brothers had learnt about proceedings of the meeting conducted by Akal Takht jathedar with the SGPC and other Sikh bodies on December 19, and in order to gain political mileage have come up with such statements. Their statements which made it to the headlines have only created confusion in the community”.

They said a historical well which was discovered near Mangu Mutt during the beautification works is also being preserved by the Jharkhand government. Bains brothers should avoid playing politics on community related issues, they added.