Maoists give election boycott call, candidates skip Gadchiroli interiors

Oct 18, 2019

Despite elaborate security arrangements, the candidates in the Maoist-hit Assembly constituencies of Gadchiroli, Aheri and Armori in the tribal district of Gadchiroli have stopped campaigning in the interior areas, as Maoists have called for a boycott on the Assembly polls.

The constituencies are tense as Maoists have put up posters and banners, urging villagers to ensure a total success to the boycott call. They have also issued threats to anyone who defies the boycott call.

Deepak Atram, Congress candidate from Aheri, is fighting against former Maharashtra minister Dharamraobaba Atram of NCP, and his nephew and member of Aheri royal family, Ambarishrao Atram (BJP). After the threat, they are avoiding the interiors.

Anandrao Gedam, the Congress candidate from Armori constituency in north Gadchiroli, said he could not tour Maoist-hit interior areas of Kurkheda so far. As many as 15 jawans and a civilian were killed near Jamburkheda under Kurkheda tehsil in the constituency in a landmine blast in May this year. Gedam is contesting against sitting BJP MLA Krishna Gajbhe, while in Gadchiroli constituency the sitting BJP MLA Deorao Holi is facing Congress newcomer Chanda Nitin Kodawate.

BV Shekhar, a social activist from Allapalli in south Gadchiroli, said: “There is no electioneering in the interior areas.”

Shailesh Balkawade, superintendent of police (SP), said they are ready to face the challenges posed by the Maoists in the district. Adequate security arrangements, with the help of central forces such as CRPF, have been made in all the interior areas in the district. “The locals have removed all the banners and posters,” he said. “Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful elections. Besides, the administration has provided adequate security to all candidates. We are prepared with helicopters and satellite phones to tackle any emergency.”

