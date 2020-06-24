e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maratha quota: Maharashtra government reviews preparations ahead of SC hearing

Maratha quota: Maharashtra government reviews preparations ahead of SC hearing

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 02:09 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The state government on Tuesday reviewed its preparations, to defend the reservations provided to the Maratha community, before the Supreme Court. It has formed a five-member cabinet sub-committee headed by public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan to take all the decisions pertaining to the reservation case, which reviewed the details of the reservations ahead of the hearing on the case on July 7. The state has already appointed former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi for the case.

The state, through Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, granted 16% reservation in government jobs and education to the community in November 2018. The Act was upheld by the Bombay high court on June 2019, but it said that the quantum of 16% was not justifiable, and should be reduced to 12%-13%, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission in its report as one of the main basis to grant reservation to the community.

top news
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Mission impossible: 163 Covid ambulances, 3,000 patients to transport
Mission impossible: 163 Covid ambulances, 3,000 patients to transport
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
India pledges $10 million for UN agency working for Palestinian refugees
India pledges $10 million for UN agency working for Palestinian refugees
Reluctant patients, burdened doctors at Delhi Covid care centres
Reluctant patients, burdened doctors at Delhi Covid care centres
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In