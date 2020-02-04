e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Marginal dip in temps for Pune post Feb 6: IMD

Marginal dip in temps for Pune post Feb 6: IMD

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a drop in temperature, post February 6, attributing the change to “fresh western disturbances” stemming from “a major system over Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan, plus a cyclonic circulation up to 1.5 km over southwest Madhya Pradesh”.

“February 6 will possibly witness a cloudy day, thus leading to a fall in temperatures, day and night, making it cooler. The city is experiencing winter until the end of February, but the minimum temperature will remain around 11 degrees Celsius,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Department, IMD. 

On February 4, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius.

On February 5, the forecast is for a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius, and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius.

From February 6 onwards, the marginally cooler forecasts kick in, with minimums at 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 28 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy skies with a haze at isolated places has also been forecast by the IMD.

“The cyclonic circulation is also a causing a trough in south interior Karnataka across Madhya (central) Maharashtra and north interior Karnataka, causing changes in wind directions in south easterly and northerly wind,” Kashyapi added.

top news
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘AAP, BJP good only at publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at election rally in Delhi
‘AAP, BJP good only at publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at election rally in Delhi
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
‘Get out’: Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
‘Get out’: Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities