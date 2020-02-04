Marginal dip in temps for Pune post Feb 6: IMD

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:20 IST

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a drop in temperature, post February 6, attributing the change to “fresh western disturbances” stemming from “a major system over Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan, plus a cyclonic circulation up to 1.5 km over southwest Madhya Pradesh”.

“February 6 will possibly witness a cloudy day, thus leading to a fall in temperatures, day and night, making it cooler. The city is experiencing winter until the end of February, but the minimum temperature will remain around 11 degrees Celsius,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Department, IMD.

On February 4, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius.

On February 5, the forecast is for a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius, and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius.

From February 6 onwards, the marginally cooler forecasts kick in, with minimums at 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 28 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy skies with a haze at isolated places has also been forecast by the IMD.

“The cyclonic circulation is also a causing a trough in south interior Karnataka across Madhya (central) Maharashtra and north interior Karnataka, causing changes in wind directions in south easterly and northerly wind,” Kashyapi added.