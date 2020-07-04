Marking scheme for pending ICSE and ISC exams released

cities

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 01:38 IST

Days after the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the cancellation of its pending ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams, on Friday, the board released a marking formula for the tests on its official website.

For ICSE students, an average of the marks of a candidate’s three best papers along with the percentage of marks that the student secured in the internal assessment of the respective subject will be considered while calculating the marks of the papers that were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. For ISC students, the board will calculate the average of best three percentage marks along with the percentage obtained by the candidate in project and practical work in the subjects will be considered to score the pending papers.

In the circular, the board stated that it arrived at the marking formula with the help of reputed statisticians from premiere institutes in the country.

“Detailed analyses were performed on the data from the past board examinations from the years 2015 to 2019 as well as the year 2020 board examination. Extensive scenario analyses were done based on different papers. Most importantly, the weights were chosen so as to ensure fairness to all the candidates appearing in the board examination this year to the best possible extent,” the website stated.

School principals said they were yet to hear from the board officially.

“The formula is a very detailed one and we would need some time to understand it carefully. We will also await further guidelines from the board on this,” said Kavita Sanghvi, principal at the Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Vile Parle.

On June 3, the state asked CISCE to cancel the remaining ICSE and ISC papers or postpone them further. The board agreed to cancel the exams in the state, following a petition filed by a Mumbai-based and extend the cancellation across the country while responding to a petition in the Apex court.

Around 23,000 students have registered for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams from the state this year.

Meanwhile, the board also announced to reduce the syllabus for Class 9 to Class 12 owing to the significant shortening of the academic year and the loss of instruction hours. Students can find the revised syllabus on the board’s official website.