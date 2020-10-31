e-paper
Home / Cities / Married Ludhiana woman booked for marrying underage man

Married Ludhiana woman booked for marrying underage man

Her 20-year-old husband has also been booked.

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police have booked a 30-year-old married woman for solemnising another marriage with an underage man and producing forged documents in court regarding her initial marital status.

Her 20-year-old husband, Jagvir Singh of Bahadurke Road, has also been booked for underage marriage.

The woman, identified as Rani, alias Anjali, lives in Chitti Colony and hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Jagvir’s mother Narinderpal Kaur complained to the police that Rani married her son on November 5, 2019, despite knowing that he was only 20 years old. After marrying him, Rani sought security from the court and lodged a complaint against her mother-in-law for harassment.

Meanwhile, Narinderpal came to know that Rani was already married and had not divorced her first husband. Therefore, she approached the court regarding this.

In her response, Rani furnished an affidavit in court and recorded her statement claiming that it was her first marriage with Jagvir.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhpal Singh said following a probe, Rani was booked for furnishing false documents before the court and getting married again without divorcing her first husband, while Jagvir was booked for tying the knot despite being below marriageable age.

An FIR under Sections 193 (false evidence), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) and 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Division Number 5 police station.

