Home / Cities / Matka king Gaikwad fired at, attacked with iron rod in Ulhasnagar

Matka king Gaikwad fired at, attacked with iron rod in Ulhasnagar

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Ulhasnagar police have registered an attempt to murder case against two unknown persons for allegedly firing three rounds of bullets on Sandip Gaikwad, one of the aides of Omi Kalani. As he wasn’t hit by any of the bullets, they assaulted him with an iron rod on Wednesday night.

Vitthalwadi Police have admitted Gaikwad to a hospital.

Two persons have been arrested from Nashik on Thursday night by Thane anti-extortion cell.

According to police, Gaikwad, 40, is an allegedly famous Matka King and has businesses like construction and hardware shop. On Wednesday night, after 11.30 pm he came out of a popular bar at Shriram Chowk, Ulhasnagar. He was with his friend Jahangir More. While he was walking towards his car, two people came in a car and started firing at him.

The police said, “The accused first fired three bullets and later got out of the car with rods and started beating Gaikwad. After he started bleeding, they stopped and fled the spot. All of them had worn masks, therefore no one could identify them. One of the night duty police vans followed the accused car for a long time but they fled.”

Senior police inspector Ramesh Bhome said, “We have registered a case against unknown people under Section 307. Our different teams are searching the accused. Meanwhile, we have admitted the victim to a private hospital.”

