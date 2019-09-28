Mayawati blames EVMs for Hamirpur defeat

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 00:53 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday again blamed the electronic voting machine (EVM) for the defeat of the party candidate in Hamirpur assembly by-poll.

After the announcement of the poll result in a series of tweets, the BSP chief said the ruling BJP was manipulating the polling by hacking the EVMs. The flaw in the intention of the BJP could be gauged from the fact that instead of holding bypolls on 12 seats together, it preferred to hold the by-poll on Hamirpur seat separately, she said.

BSP candidate Naushad Ali was on a strong wicket but a conspiracy was hatched to push the BSP candidate to the third position, she said alleging that election was rigged to ensure victory of the BJP candidate. “The ruling party is working to deflate the moral of the BSP cadre that is working hard to regain lost ground. The party will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the by-polls on the 11 assembly seats that will be held in October,” she said.

Mayawati called upon the party cadre not to be disheartened by the results of the Hamirpur assembly seat. “The workers should work hard to ensure the victory of the party candidates on rest of assembly seats,” she said while asking party leaders and workers to keep a watch on the EVMs after the polling.

