MBA student arrested for writing SSC paper for friend in Bhiwandi

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:49 IST

In another cheating case during the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, a 21-year-old MBA student was arrested by the Narpoli police in Bhiwandi for attempting the exam as a dummy student.

The dummy candidate Sagar Laxmirajan Vijaya Katla was appearing for exam on behalf of Jagganath Shankar Mulya, 27. Another man Charan Desvani, 28 was involved in the plan with the duo. The police have booked all three for cheating, while Katla has been arrested.

Katla was paid ₹500 for writing the first paper on March 3, while he was also promised the same amount for Friday’s paper along with a job in Bengaluru by Mulya. All three are residents of Bhiwandi.The incident came to light after an examiner Sambhaji Sawant, 51, was inspecting the examination room during the Hindi paper in Podar English Medium School, Dhamankar Naka, at around 11am.

A police officer informed, “The examiner asked for Katla’s hall ticket and suspected that photo on the hall ticket was tampered with. On questioning, Katla confessed to the crime.”

Mulya had failed his SSC examination in 2010 and was re-attempting it.

Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector of Narpoli said, “We have arrested the accused Katla under IPC sections 416, 419 and 31.” Officials at the Mumbai divisional board confirmed the incident. “We have asked the school to register an FIR. Further investigations would follow,” said Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

This is the second cheating case this year, wherein a dummy student was caught in Shahpur.

(Inputs by Ankita Bhatkhande)