e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / MBA student arrested for writing SSC paper for friend in Bhiwandi

MBA student arrested for writing SSC paper for friend in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:49 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

In another cheating case during the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, a 21-year-old MBA student was arrested by the Narpoli police in Bhiwandi for attempting the exam as a dummy student.

The dummy candidate Sagar Laxmirajan Vijaya Katla was appearing for exam on behalf of Jagganath Shankar Mulya, 27. Another man Charan Desvani, 28 was involved in the plan with the duo. The police have booked all three for cheating, while Katla has been arrested.

Katla was paid ₹500 for writing the first paper on March 3, while he was also promised the same amount for Friday’s paper along with a job in Bengaluru by Mulya. All three are residents of Bhiwandi.The incident came to light after an examiner Sambhaji Sawant, 51, was inspecting the examination room during the Hindi paper in Podar English Medium School, Dhamankar Naka, at around 11am.

A police officer informed, “The examiner asked for Katla’s hall ticket and suspected that photo on the hall ticket was tampered with. On questioning, Katla confessed to the crime.”

Mulya had failed his SSC examination in 2010 and was re-attempting it.

Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector of Narpoli said, “We have arrested the accused Katla under IPC sections 416, 419 and 31.” Officials at the Mumbai divisional board confirmed the incident. “We have asked the school to register an FIR. Further investigations would follow,” said Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

This is the second cheating case this year, wherein a dummy student was caught in Shahpur.

(Inputs by Ankita Bhatkhande)
top news
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities