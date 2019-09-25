MBBS students polish shoes to protest against shortage of faculty, other facilities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:21 IST

Around 80 MBBS students of a private college in Jhajjar polished shoes here on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the college authorities over shortage of faculty and other facilities.

The students alleged that the authorities had not been paying heed to their demands and even the government was a mute spectator.

“ We polished shoes at various points in Jhajjar city, charging Rs 5 per pair. Neither the government nor the college authorities have made efforts to sort out our issues. And so we have polished shoes to highlight our plight. If MBBS students are forced to polish shoes, you can imagine the crisis in the education and health sector. Health minister Anil Vij and agriculture minister OP Dhankar had assured us of solving the issues but to no avail,” the students said.

The students are from the first and the only batch at the World College of Medical Sciences and Research that was established in 2016. They have been protesting for the about a month.

“A minister is helping the college administration and trying to muzzle our voice. We have protested everywhere, including in front of Union home minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi, but to no avail. No one is ready to listen to our concerns. The college administration and the government is trying to spoil our future,” the students said.

