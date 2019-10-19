MC allows special Diwali stalls in city markets

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:06 IST

In a major relief for city traders, the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday gave permission to set up special Diwali stalls in all markets of the city, except Sector 22 and Sector 17.

The move comes after UT adviser to administrator Manoj Parida directed the MC to give permissions following a meeting with a traders’ delegation.

The permission had been on hold for the past two weeks as the MC feared that it will violate Punjab and Haryana high court’s recent directions on encroachments in city markets.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said that in compliance with the fresh directions from UT adviser, the permissions are open from Saturday at the payment of per day charges already in public domain.

Sector 17 and 22 will have no festival stalls due to high court restrictions.

‘NOD ONLY TO SET UP STALLS ON PAVEMENTS’

The MC chief says that shopkeepers are allowed to set up stalls only on pavements and those set up in corridors and parkings will be considered illegal and strongly dealt with. “On the pavements too, stall owners should

ensure that there is sufficient space for people to walk,” he said, adding, “Our enforcement teams will be on regular duty and will take strict action in case of violations by shopkeepers.”

TRADERS WELCOME MOVE

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal chairman Charanjiv Singh said that as per orders issued by MC on Friday, a trader can get permission either for the whole leading week up to Diwali or for three days before Diwali.

He said that traders will ensure that corridors and parkings remain free of encroachments “as we want no hassle for general public during Diwali shopping.”

The MC is also formulating a plan ahead of Diwali to deal with any emergency situation on or before Diwali.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 01:06 IST