MC nod to water tariff hike in Ludhiana

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:22 IST

The civic body would abolish the exemption being given on water-sewer user charges to residents whose houses are built on less than 125 yards. Besides, the municipal corporation (MC) would also increase the water tariff in the city and implement water-metering in a bid to stop wastage of groundwater.

The decision was taken in the MC committee meeting held at the Zone-D office on Saturday in which MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, councillors Jai Prakash, Mamta Ashu, Sunita Rani and others were present.

EXEMPTION FOR HOUSES BELOW 50 YARDS

The MC, however, will provide water-sewer charge exemption to properties built on less than 50 yards. The civic body officials have also decided to revise the rates for different slabs, including industrial, commercial and residential properties. A draft would be prepared and a committee would deliberate on the same in the next meeting expected to be held next week.

A resolution for water-sewer tariff hike was tabled during the MC’s General House meeting on December 31 following the state’s government proposal. The resolution was kept pending by the house as the rates proposed at the time were too high.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said the MC incurs around ₹135 crores annually on providing water-sewer services in the city. But only around ₹35-40 crore is recovered from the residents.

Mamta Ashu said the committee has decided that labour quarters and PGs would now be covered under commercial category and they would no longer be allowed to pay nominal charges under residential category.

Objecting to the hike, Congress councillor Gagandeep Singh Sunny Bhalla said he would resign and sit on protest with the residents if the authorities put unnecessary burden on the residents.

