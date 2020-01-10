MC proposes multi-level parking lot in Adalat Bazaar, Patiala

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:39 IST

The general House of the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) has approved the proposal of constructing a three-storey multi-level parking in Adalat Bazaar, the cost of which is estimated to be around ₹5.94 crore.

The city has been dealing with parking issues, especially in commercial areas, for the past several years. The situation has only worsened over the years due to official apathy.

MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said the project will prove to be a boon for visitors as well as shopkeepers. “The House has given its approval. Now, we will prepare the blueprint of the project so that it can be materialised in a systematic manner,” said the commissioner.

She added that as per the proposal, the project will be prepared on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said the multi-level parking will be built keeping in mind the interest of the shopkeepers.

“Presently, there is hardly any space for parking in Adalat Bazaar, one of the prime commercial areas. The proposal is vital as far as decongesting the city is concerned,” said Sharma.

PROPOSAL TO USE LAND UNDER

OUVGL SCHEME STILL IN LIMBO

Year on, the MC’s proposal to utilise government land under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) scheme for setting up of parking lots, is still in a limbo.

The civic body had identified 14 locations, under its jurisdiction, that are vacant and belong to different public departments. These locations can be acquired and used for parking purposes.

They had passed a resolution in this regard in September last year and sent the same to the state government for final approval, but the government has not cleared the file yet.

The corporation planned to come up with parking lots near the MC office, government printing press, Division Number 2, Chandni Chowk, Midtown Plaza and other areas by seeking permissions from the departments concerned.