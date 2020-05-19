e-paper
Home / Cities / MC sets up call centre to help out migrants willing to go back home

MC sets up call centre to help out migrants willing to go back home

The centre is making calls to inform the migrants about reaching the pick-up points and boarding the special trains being run to their home states

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

At a time when migrants are facing trouble reaching the pick-up points and boarding the special trains being run to their home states, the municipal corporation (MC) has set up a call centre to make calls to the migrants, whose names are cleared by the district administration for travelling in trains.

The centre is also apprising labourers about the pick-up points from where buses would ferry them to the railway station, so that there is no confusion among labourers.

The centre has been set up at the meeting hall of MC headquarters (Zone A) office near Mata Rani Chowk.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said a team of 70 officials has been deputed at the call centre. She said, “The labourers register themselves on the government portal, www.covidhelp.punjab.gov.in, for moving back to their home states. And, once the registration is made and migrants are selected, then calls are made to all the persons whose names are cleared for movement.”

She said this centre is also helping the administration to know about the actual number of people willing to travel to their home states.

“As industrial activity has commenced in the city, several migrants, who had registered themselves to go back home, have dropped the idea and returned to their jobs,” said Brar.

Brar said 10 special trains for labourers departed for different destinations on Tuesday and from Wednesday onwards, 12 trains, carrying migrants from Ludhiana, would depart for different states. She said each train carries around 1,200 migrants.

She said the Punjab government is paying for travel, food, water and pick-up service from designated points. The medical screening of all passengers is being done and a medical certificate is being issued to the labourers before they catch the trains, she added.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
