MC sets up call centre to help out migrants willing to go back home

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:45 IST

At a time when migrants are facing trouble reaching the pick-up points and boarding the special trains being run to their home states, the municipal corporation (MC) has set up a call centre to make calls to the migrants, whose names are cleared by the district administration for travelling in trains.

The centre is also apprising labourers about the pick-up points from where buses would ferry them to the railway station, so that there is no confusion among labourers.

The centre has been set up at the meeting hall of MC headquarters (Zone A) office near Mata Rani Chowk.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said a team of 70 officials has been deputed at the call centre. She said, “The labourers register themselves on the government portal, www.covidhelp.punjab.gov.in, for moving back to their home states. And, once the registration is made and migrants are selected, then calls are made to all the persons whose names are cleared for movement.”

She said this centre is also helping the administration to know about the actual number of people willing to travel to their home states.

“As industrial activity has commenced in the city, several migrants, who had registered themselves to go back home, have dropped the idea and returned to their jobs,” said Brar.

Brar said 10 special trains for labourers departed for different destinations on Tuesday and from Wednesday onwards, 12 trains, carrying migrants from Ludhiana, would depart for different states. She said each train carries around 1,200 migrants.

She said the Punjab government is paying for travel, food, water and pick-up service from designated points. The medical screening of all passengers is being done and a medical certificate is being issued to the labourers before they catch the trains, she added.