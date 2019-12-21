MC struggling to find contractor for ops in Ludhiana

cities

While the civic body has almost completed the process to revamp its slaughter house on Hambran Road at a cost of around ₹19.5 crore, it’s facing trouble in finding a contractor for its operations and maintenance.

The tender was floated to find a contractor for the second time, but still only two contractors have showed up. MC cannot allot a contract till the time three bids are received for a contract under the single-bid tender rules. Now, the officials have again initiated the proceedings to float the tender for the third time. As per MC officials, after floating the tender for the third time, the civic body can allot the contract even if only two contractors bid for the same.

They said the project will be fully completed by January.

In the contract, which would be signed with the contractor for running the setup, MC would also be providing five shops at different points in the city to the contractor from where he could sell the meat products.

It’s pertinent to mention that according to NGT guidelines, slaughtering will not be allowed at any other part of the city.

MC superintending engineer HS Bhullar said the technical bid for the tender was opened on Friday, but only contractors showed interest. “MC has started the proceedings to float the tender for the third time,” he added.

The project, which is hanging fire for about 11 years, on its completion will offer the capacity to slaughter 2,000 poultry birds per hour (there will be two shifts of eight hours each), 1,000 goats, sheep and pigs. The small animals to be slaughtered at the state-of-the-art modernised slaughterhouse are sheep, goats and pigs. A certain amount of charges has been fixed for slaughtering poultry birds, pigs and sheep. The civic body will also get a fixed amount from the contractor.