MCG likely to discuss Ecogreen’s fate on July 1

Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to deliberate on retaining the services of its concessionaire — Ecogreen — to handle services at the Bandhwari waste plant and undertake door-to-door collection of waste, in its House meeting on July 1.

“In MCG area, the contract for cleanliness and waste collection has been given to Ecogreen by the government. At many house meetings the company’s work has been condemned. It has been more than one and a half years since the company was awarded the contract, however, their work has remained dissatisfactory. Hence, necessary action needs to be initiated against Ecogreen in order to replace them with a new contractor,” states the agenda of the meeting, which will be attended by councillors and officials.

Officials said that if the civic body decides against retaining the company’s services, they will look for a new concessionaire. Also, action may be taken against Ecogreen over its dissatisfactory performance.

On August 14, 2017, the MCG, Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and Ecogreen had signed an agreement, for the private firm to become the concessionaire. The firm started door-to-door collection of waste from December 2017. However, within a short span officials and councillors, became discontent with its performance.

During a house meeting in March 2018, councillors asked officials for explanation on why Ecogreen had not started door-to-door collection of waste in all 35 wards despite them being set a deadline of February 2018 to do so.

“Residents keep approaching me with complaints of garbage not being collected from their houses. Ecogreen has been repeatedly cautioned over its poor performance and nearly two years of service is a long time for operations to take a turn. However, Ecogreen has consistently failed to deliver services and hence, this agenda has been put forward for deliberation,” said Madhu Azad, councillor of Ward 7 and the city’s mayor.

In May 2018, during a house meeting, former MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav had revealed that the civic body had stopped monthly payments to Ecogreen, and withheld over ₹11 crore, after finding their work dissatisfactory. Between March and May 2018, MCG had also issued 25 notices to Ecogreen over poor collection and disposal of waste.

“MCG has repeatedly served notices on Ecogreen and also not cleared its dues for failing to meet expectations on numerous occasions. There are many points in my ward where waste is only transferred after weeks of repeated reminders. It is clear that the agreement with them is not functioning as expected and MCG needs to look to other companies for the task,” said RS Rathee, councillor of Ward 34.

In April, the MCG had issued an official release which mentioned that Yadav had warned Ecogreen to complete its door-to-door coverage in all wards or face action. The official statement had been released after MCG officials received a large number of complaints about uncollected garbage lying on streets.

Despite repeated calls and texts, representatives of Ecogreen did not respond.

“Ecogreen’s fate has been put up for deliberation among councillors and officials. Necessary actions would follow once a final decision is made during the meeting,” said YS Gupta, additional municipal commissioner, MCG.

The agenda, a copy of which is available with HT, further reveals that the house will also discuss a July 10 deadline for cleaning of rainwater harvesting pits.

Until June 13, only 120 of 627 rainwater harvesting pits had been cleaned, as revealed by MCG officials to district administration officials during a meeting on monsoon preparedness.

MCG has identified 360 rainwater harvesting pits in HSVP sectors and 267 in MCG areas.

Unlike last year, when the task of cleaning pits was assigned to various contractors, the MCG had selected a private contractor on a full-time basis in January to do the job.

Last year, the MCG was able to clean only 165 rainwater harvesting pits in the city.

In 2017, the MCG had identified rainwater harvesting pits as a vital source for recharging the depleting water table, which has reduced by two-and-a-half metres, from 2014-2018, as per the agricultural department’s data.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 19:44 IST