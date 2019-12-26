Measures suggested to improve working of anti-human trafficking unit

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:06 IST

New Delhi

Four Delhi deputy commissioners of police have suggested steps to improve the working of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in a report submitted to the Delhi High Court, following court summons to a senior police officer in connection with two missing persons’ cases. The measures include expediting procurement of call detail records (CDR), providing modern equipments, appointing dedicated police officers and conducting sensitisation programmes.

The report was filed before a bench of justice Manmohan and justice Talwant Singh by the DCP (Crime), DCP (South-West), DCP Shahdara district and additional DCP (Crime). The officers had met and reviewed the functioning of the AHTUs.

While one of the cases in which the court had issued summons pertain to the habeas corpus filed by a father seeking production of his 15-year-old minor daughter who had been missing since the October 14, the second refers to the habeas corpus plea by another father who had sought production of his minor girl who had been missing since July 22 this year. He had alleged that she has been kept illegally confined by their neighbour. The court had also summoned the (DCP) crime, DCP (police headquarters) and DCP (south-west district) to be personally present in court in this regard.

On December 20, advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel (criminal) of the Delhi government and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, told the court that the senior officers had met and listed out their suggestions to the court. They told the court that these suggestions have also been accepted by the Delhi Police commissioner.

Listing out suggestions, the report said the investigation conducted in the initial hours plays an important role in tracing the missing child. Hence, the power of obtaining the call details records (CDR) should be delegated to the additional DCP along with the DCP of the districts so that either of the available officer may authorise the procurement of the records.

Till now, the investigating officer used to take minimum 3-4 days to access the CDRs after taking approval from the District DCP through the Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP), subdivision.

The officers also suggested that to avoid the lengthy procedure involved in the publication of advertisements for the missing person, the authority of publishing notices in cases of missing children should be delegated to the DCPs of every district who can directly send the notices to the agency at approved government rates.

Prior to this, the IO of the AHTU had to get the draft approved by the SHO before forwarding to the ACP and then finally to the DCP office for publication through the Public Relation Officer (PRO), police headquarters.

The officers also suggested that every district AHTU should have basic facilities like computer, printer, scanner, photostat machines, fax machines and individual high speed internet connection for efficient functioning. They also said that they should also have at least one inspector having suitable temperament and aptitude for working with adequate support staff, including women investigators and constables.

The court sought an action taken report on the implementation of the measures and posted the matter for January 31.