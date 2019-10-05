Mechanised parking to come up in Indirapuram, work to begin next week

cities

Ghaziabad: In order to overcome the menace of on-road parking in Indirapuram, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has issued the work order for a multilevel mechanised parking near Swarn Jayanti Park in Indirapuram. The officials said the project will be constructed on a public-private-partnership (PPP) basis and more of such projects are in the pipeline.

The authority has identified about 1,600 square metres of land near Swarn Jayanti Park where the proposed parking will come up. The officials said the parking will be constructed and maintained by a private company for a period of 25 years.

“We have issued the work order for construction and it is likely to begin by next week. The parking will be fully mechanised and will be multi-storeyed. It will have a capacity for parking 200 cars and 100 two-wheelers. The company will construct and operate the parking and will also pay an annual fee to the authority. The entire cost of construction will be borne by the operating company,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

The project is pegged at ₹6 crore and is to be ready in a year’s time. “GDA will be giving land for the project while the investment will be made by the company,” she said.

The parking has been proposed in Indirapuram as most of the major roads there see a lot of on-road parking in the absence of proper parking places.

Last year, Indirapuram residents had also moved a petition before the Allahabad high court and sought directions for easing traffic congestion in the locality.

“The multilevel parking will be like a pilot project. If it turns out to be a success, we will take up more similar projects in Ghaziabad. The mechanised parking will be based on hydraulics and the operating company will have a right to use 25% of the area as commercial space. It can operate food courts, cyber cafés, saloons, shops and cafeteria in the commercial space. An amount of ₹3 lakh will be paid to GDA annually with a 5% increase every year, based on the price index,” VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA, said.

The officials said the fully mechanised parking will be five-storeyed and the other proposed multilevel parking project at Raj Nagar District Centre can also be taken up on similar lines.

The GDA at present operates a multilevel parking near Vaishali Metro station and also one at the district headquarters.

