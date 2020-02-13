Medical students, interns to hold rally on February 18

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:04 IST

Amritsar Students and interns of Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Patiala and Faridkot will carry out a protest rally in their districts on February 18 to draw attention to the meagre stipend being paid to them.

“MBBS students in Punjab medical colleges get a meagre stipend of just ₹9,000 per month during the internship that lasts a year. This has not been increased for 10 years, even as it is the lowest among states. Fee for students, however, has been increased twice in four years,” said Bir Ghuman, a student of GMC Patiala, adding that the students in Amritsar were the first to protest. Ghuman added that even this stipend was not paid on time.

On February 11, students had held a protest in which they sold tea, sweets and fruits outside the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH).

“State health minister OP Soni had promised to increase our stipend in August 2019. Six months have passed, but no action has been taken. A medical student pays ₹5 lakh as fee for his MBBS degree, but the government is not ready to hire doctors on good pay scale. Doctors will increasingly migrate to private hospitals as a result,” said Rahul Kumar, a student of GMC Faridkot.