Medical van to visit Ludhiana villages from June to August, schedule released

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:41 IST

For providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of Ludhiana district, especially those residing in far off places, the health department has issued a tour plan for a medical mobile unit (MMU).

The MMU will reach people residing in Payal, Sahnewal and Koom Kalan blocks for the months of June, July and August.

Providing details of the tour programme, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said the MMU will visit community health centres in villages of Payal block till June 10, Dabba on June 11, Bulara on June 12, Central Jail Ludhiana on June 13, Lohara on June 15, Kakowal on June 16, Khwajke on June 17, Khasi Kalan on June 18, Jassian on June 19, Noorwala on June 20, and different villages of Sahnewal block from June 21 to 30.

The van will again visit the villages of Payal block from July 1 to10, Central Jail Ludhiana on July 11, Bulara on July 13, Dabba on July 14, Dhandari on July 15, Sherpur on July 16, Khwajke on July 17, Central Jail Ludhiana on July 18, Noorwala on July 20, and different villages of Sahnewal block from July 21 to 30.

The same schedule with the same dates will be followed for the month of August as well.

The MMU comprises a doctor, a medical officer, a laboratory attendant, an X-Ray technician, counselor, and support staff. Dr Bagga said the MMU has adequate medicines and instruments. Whenever the MMU visits a particular village, an announcement regarding their visit is made in advance so that maximum number of people can avail the benefits.

Dr Bagga said the MMU was started by the health department to reach rural areas. The unit also provides awareness regarding welfare schemes related to the health department.