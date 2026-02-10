Meerut, Two sub-inspectors posted at the Lohia Nagar Police Station here have been accused of kidnapping a thread trader and extorting from him ₹20 lakh, police said on Tuesday. Meerut cops wanted for abducting trader, extorting ₹20 lakh; police hunt on

After a confidential investigation into the case, the allegations were found to be true, leading to the recovery of ₹15 lakh, they said. The two sub-inspectors are absconding.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey on Tuesday told PTI that a few days ago, he was informed of an instance of illegal extortion from a businessman by police officers.

The city superintendent of police summoned the businessman, gathered all the facts and ordered an investigation that revealed the involvement of the two sub-inspectors.

The SSP said the role of the Lohia Nagar Police Station in-charge is also being investigated.

The absconding sub-inspectors have been identified as Mahesh and Lokendra Sahu, both of 2023-batch, police sources said.

The two have been booked under sections 308 and 308 of the BNS.

According to the police, Rasik, a resident of the Lisadi Gate Police Station area, is a thread trader by profession with business links to Dubai.

A tip-off about a large sum of money from land proceeds led the two sub-inspectors to abduct the businessman, threaten him with imprisonment in a false gold smuggling case, and extort ₹20 lakh. They then demanded another ₹10 lakh.

An investigation confirmed the presence of all three at the same location through mobile phone locations and CCTV footage.

During interrogation, police recovered ₹15 lakh from the two sub-inspectors, but they fled under the pretext of bringing over the remaining amount.

