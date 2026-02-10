Edit Profile
    Meerut cops wanted for abducting trader, extorting ₹20 lakh; police hunt on

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 2:25 PM IST
    PTI
    Meerut, Two sub-inspectors posted at the Lohia Nagar Police Station here have been accused of kidnapping a thread trader and extorting from him 20 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

    After a confidential investigation into the case, the allegations were found to be true, leading to the recovery of 15 lakh, they said. The two sub-inspectors are absconding.

    Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey on Tuesday told PTI that a few days ago, he was informed of an instance of illegal extortion from a businessman by police officers.

    The city superintendent of police summoned the businessman, gathered all the facts and ordered an investigation that revealed the involvement of the two sub-inspectors.

    The SSP said the role of the Lohia Nagar Police Station in-charge is also being investigated.

    The absconding sub-inspectors have been identified as Mahesh and Lokendra Sahu, both of 2023-batch, police sources said.

    The two have been booked under sections 308 and 308 of the BNS.

    According to the police, Rasik, a resident of the Lisadi Gate Police Station area, is a thread trader by profession with business links to Dubai.

    A tip-off about a large sum of money from land proceeds led the two sub-inspectors to abduct the businessman, threaten him with imprisonment in a false gold smuggling case, and extort 20 lakh. They then demanded another 10 lakh.

    An investigation confirmed the presence of all three at the same location through mobile phone locations and CCTV footage.

    During interrogation, police recovered 15 lakh from the two sub-inspectors, but they fled under the pretext of bringing over the remaining amount.

