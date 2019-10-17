e-paper
Meerut man fasts on Karvachauth’ in memory of his wife

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:11 IST
Utkarsha Tyagi
Utkarsha Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Every year on the occasion of ‘Karvachauth’, a man in Jagriti Vihar area here fasts in memory of his wife who died 15 years ago. He believes that this symbolizes his love and dedication towards his spouse .

Harish Kumar Tyagi, 45, got married to Kavita Devi in 1995. They were soon blessed with two sons Abhinav and Anubhav.

Talking about his wife’s early demise, Harish said, “In 2004, Kavita died due to heart attack. After our marriage, every year on the occasion of ‘Karvachauth’ she used to fast for my long life.” Harish also said that after her death, he felt that his wife was very dedicated towards him but he wasn’t. “The feeling that she had left me was horrible”, said Tyagi.

Elaborating the reasons behind this unique practice, he said, “I fast to ensure the well-being of my wife, wherever she is now. Also this fast is the symbol of my love and dedication for my wife even though she is no more.”Harish also wants his two sons to take inspiration from him and be respectful and dedicated towards their partners.

Sujata Tomar, a 50-year-old housewife who is Harish’s neighbour, said, “Harish has been fasting every year on ‘Karvachauth’ for the past 15 years. He follows all the rituals related to the festival. He takes food and water only after the moon is sighted. He worships the moon and then breaks his fast.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 17:11 IST

