e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mega job fair in Ludhiana from September 25-29

Mega job fair in Ludhiana from September 25-29

All precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks will be strictly followed at the fair

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

To provide job opportunities to the youth, the district administration is all set to organise the 6th mega job fair under the Punjab government’s flagship ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ mission. Under this campaign, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) in collaboration with various companies will be organising virtual as well as non-virtual fairs from September 25 to 29. Candidates have been asked to register online or can directly walk-in to register themselves.

All precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks will be strictly followed at the fair.

Divulging the details, additional deputy commissioner (development)-cum-CEO DBEE Sandeep Kumar said that two job fairs will be organised including one at DBEE office near Partap Chowk, Sangeet Cinema Road on Friday, while another will be organised at Government Industrial Training Institution (ITI) at Gill Road Ludhiana on September 29.

ADC informed that representatives of world-renowned companies from Ludhiana district will be participating in this mega employment fair. He appealed to the educated but unemployed youth of the district to take maximum benefit of this scheme by participating in these job fairs.

Meanwhile, deputy director DBEE Meenakshi Sharma said that renowned companies including Vardhman, Avon Cycle, Hero Cycle, Rockman, Ralson India, Seth Industries, LIC, SBI Life Insurance, Google Pay, Exide Life, HDFC Life and Pukhraj Health Care will participate in these job fairs.

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In