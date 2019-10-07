Men fire in air while snatching woman’s chain near housing society

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:13 IST

Greater Noida: The family of a chain snatching victim has alleged that the snatchers fired in the air during the snatching robbery at Paramount Golf Forest on Sunday evening.

The victim, Kusumlata Tiwari, is a resident of Paramount society and was with three other women of the society at the time of the incident.

“The women were near the market outside gate number one of the society. They often go there. On Sunday evening, around 7pm, they were sitting there when two men on a motorcycle came and pointed a gun at her and asked her to hand over her chain,” Jaikishan Tiwari, Kusumlata’s husband, said in his complaint.

He also said one of the men fired in the air to scare the woman into handing over her 30-gram gold chain. “They snatched her chain and fled the spot. No one was able to note the registration number of the vehicle,” Tiwari said.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered at the Surajpur police station against unidentified persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, police are trying to verify whether shots were fired. “We are questioning the residents of the area and for now, it doesn’t seem like any shots were fired. However, there are no CCTV cameras in the area to verify this. We are working on all angles and the suspects will be nabbed soon,” Jitendra Kumar Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said.

Snatching incidents are on the rise in Noida of late.

On October 4, a snatcher was nabbed from Sector 117 by the Sector 49 police following an encounter, barely half an hour after he snatched a chain from a woman from outside the Sector 50 police station.

On August 27, residents of Gaur City in Greater Noida Extension had carried out a protest at the police post, raising security concerns after two incidents of chain snatching were reported from outside the society within a 10-day span.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:13 IST