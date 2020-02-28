Men robbed of valuables after being offered a car ride

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 20:35 IST

Two men were allegedly robbed of their valuables by unidentified persons who offered them a lift in their vehicle from Pari Chowk on Thursday night.

The complainant, Salamuddin, a resident of Delhi, said he and his relative had come to Greater Noida Thursday for some work.

“We were waiting at Pari chowk for public transport when a white car with three men inside stopped near us. They offered us a lift and after we got in, instead of taking the main road they turned towards the service lane and then asked us to hand over our valuables at knifepoint,” Salamuddin said.

He said the suspects forcefully took ₹3,000, his and his relative’s ATM cards and phones. They were then dumped on the roadside, some 20 minutes later. The victims tried to give chase to the vehicle with the help of a PCR van that was patrolling nearby, but in vain. After that, they filed a complaint at the Beta 2 police station.

“We have registered a case against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and a search is on for them. They will be nabbed soon,” Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said.

In another incident, an employee of a private firm in Noida was robbed of his car by two unidentified men on Thursday night on the pretext of asking him for directions.

The victim was identified as Vijay Saxena, of Ghaziabad. He works with a private firm in Noida and was on his way home in his Celerio car when the incident took place around 9.15pm.

According to his complaint, he had stopped at the Ssector 62 service road to take a call when two unidentified men tapped his window.

“They asked him for directions and on that pretext, got him out of the vehicle after which they drove away in it. No other valuables were taken,” Shavez Khan, station house officer, Sector 58 police station, said.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC and a search is on for them.