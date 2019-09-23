Mercury records drop in Noida region, air quality improves

cities

Noida: The mercury is slowly dropping in the Noida region and is likely to remain well below the season’s average, giving relief to people from the high humidity over the past few weeks. The retreat of the monsoon from the region is a few weeks away, officials said.

According to the weather analysts, the region may see sporadic rain over the next four days which will keep the temperature and pollution levels well under check.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. A day before on Sunday, the maximum temperature was 29.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 24 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was 23.7 degrees on Sunday.

“The mercury will stay below the season’s average for at least the next four days. There is a system over the Bay of Bengal which will bring another spell of rain to Delhi and NCR. There is still a few weeks left before the monsoon withdraws,” an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity on Monday oscillated between 97% and 60%, as compared to the humidity of between 97% and 74% on Sunday. The higher humidity leads to more sweating and discomfort, with residents feeling that the temperature is higher than what it is.

“Tuesday’s maximum temperature is likely to hover at 32 degrees Celsius. There is 50% to 75% chances of a drizzle across the region, while there are high chances of thundery development. The humidity is also expected to shoot,” an official from the IMD said.

According to the private weather analysis agency Skymet, the temperature is likely to drop further in a week’s time as wind directions will change from the current moist or humid easterlies to the dry and cold westerlies.

“The temperature will drop further by next week as the wind directions are expected to change. The region is likely to see rain in patches this week and that will increase the humidity. But, the lower temperature will keep the discomfort at bay,” Mahesh Palawat, director, Skymet, said.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality remained satisfactory across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The air quality index (AQI), on a scale of 0 to 500 with 0 being least polluted and 500 being severe, was 68 for Ghaziabad, 70 for Greater Noida and 67 for Noida on Monday. According to the agencies, the air quality is expected to remain good in the region for a while to come.

