Mercury rises a tad, expect rains towards the weekend

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:42 IST

Noida: The mercury rose a tad on Tuesday even as certain areas of Noida and adjoining regions saw a drizzle late Monday. Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida improved but remained within the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is likely to fall slightly towards Wednesday due to a change in the wind direction, when it will return to the icy cold north-westerly from the current comparatively warmer south-westerly.

However, another western disturbance – a phenomenon that causes rains and thundershowers in the region – is likely to show its effect in NCR triggering light rain on Thursday. The western disturbance will also lead to a change in the wind direction which may help keep the temperature from dipping further.

“The maximum and minimum temperature on Wednesday are likely to hover around 7 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. The winds will be north-westerly, and it may change towards Thursday and Friday due to the western disturbance which will lead to a slight rise in temperature. Several areas of the region may also see dense to moderate fog in the morning hours,” an official at IMD said.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, against 8 degrees a day earlier. The maximum temperature fell to 17.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, against 19.9 degrees a day earlier.

The air quality of Noida improved slightly on Tuesday though it continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI), on a scale of 0 to 500, of Noida on Tuesday was 358 against 383 a day earlier, both considered ‘very poor’.

The AQI of Ghaziabad was recorded at 363 against 393 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 360 against 389 a day earlier.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the air quality is likely to improve to ‘poor’ soon.

“A fresh western disturbance, a phenomenon that is happening in quick succession in NCR, is likely to influence the region by January 16 and the AQI is likely to further improve to enter the ‘poor’ category from the current ‘very poor’. The air quality is likely to stay in the ‘poor’ category on January 17 as well,”a Safar forecast said.